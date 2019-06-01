Senegalese Sabar Drumming Workshop

Sabar drumming at Clemmons Family Farm

No need for a passport when you travel to Senegal, West Africa right at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte and join artists Assane Coly and Krista Speroni to engage with the fascinating culture of sabar drumming! Sabar is a family of drums, a style of music, a dance, a culture and way of life in Senegal, West Africa. This passionate musical tradition has been passed down orally for many generations by the griots (traditional oral historians and spoken word artists) and their students via drumming, traditional instruments, dance, storytelling and song. Sabar truly affects almost every aspect of life in Senegal; weddings, political rallies, pop music, sporting events, funerals, or any cause for celebration. This joyful interactive drumming workshop will be led by two of the winners of the A Sense of Place project's African-American and African Diaspora Arts & Culture Community Engagement grants: