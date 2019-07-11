Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department Senior Kayaking Lesson

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is doing a Senior Kayaking Lesson. In the lesson you will learn how to hold and use your paddle correctly, how to safely get in and out of the kayak and how to properly put lifejackets on and size them to yourself. The class is July 11, 2019 it will be held at the Cadyville Beach (2145 Route 3 Plattsburgh) from 9:00-10:30am.

Cost is $10 if you wish to borrow a kayak from the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation and Parks Department, it is free if you choose to bring your own kayak. Classes are limited to the first 8 participants. Please, pre-register by calling the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860.