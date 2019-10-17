Sensory Friendly Day at The Wild Center
The Wild Center 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
For individuals and families who prefer a quiet, less stimulating environment The Wild Center will be offering a sensory friendly day with free admission
Sounds throughout the museum will be turned down, attendance is limited, and tactile, sensory friendly activities will be available as well as designated quiet spaces. Space is limited so pre-registration is required.
Sensory Friendly Day is sponsored by a generous grant from The Landon Family Foundation