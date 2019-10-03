Sensory Nature Walks for Seniors

A series of nature sensory walks will be offered for seniors through a collaborative program between Saranac Village at Will Rogers and Adirondack Riverwalking. The program, offered free of charge to seniors (55+), is made possible by the generous support of Adirondack Health. A 60-minute guided nature sensory walk will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at the Paul Smiths VIC from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Kanze at Saranac Village at Will Rogers at 518-891-7117 or Adirondack Riverwalking at 518-637-2963.