September Books and Media Sale

Mary-Ruth Crawford Happy book shoppers at recent sale

You are invited to the September 7 book and media sale at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main Street in Middlebury. Organized each month (except July) by the Friends of Ilsley, items of all types for all ages will be offered at very low prices. Open 11 am through 2:30 pm except for members of the Friends, who may enter at 10:45. All profits support library programming. Call 388-4095 for more information.