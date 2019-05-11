Join us for: Sheep Shearing Demo, Pasture Walk, Muti-Species Grazing, Reclaiming Pasture. In attendance will be, Roger Hastings, sheep shearer; Dr. Kitty O'Neil, agronomist and team leader for the North Country Agriculture Team and Betsy Hodge, extension educator and small ruminant expert.You must RSVP and you can do so by emailing Sara Bull at slk95@cornell.edu

Sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County