Shelburne Winter Carnival

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Free admission and parking!

COME ENJOY: ”The Big Blue Trunk” Two Bounce houses, Food vendors from the Shelburne Farmer’s Market ($), Live birds with OFES Live entertainment at 11:30 AM with Jason Tardy, high energy juggling! Preschool Corner Snowshoeing (weather permitting)

ACTIVITY STATIONS: Lake Champlain Waldorf School, Shelburne Craft School, Shelburne Farms, Animal Tracking, “Ice” Fishing, Shelburne Lacrosse, Shelburne Little League, Shelburne Recreation Committee, Vermont Teddy Bear with appearance by “Ted”!

Presented by: Shelburne Parks & Recreation and Shelburne Farms Sponsored by: Associates in Orthodontics, Drs. Librizzi, Blasius, & Librizzi and Shelburne Business & Professional

For more information or questions, please contact Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 802-985-9551 or bcieplicki@shelburnevt.org