Photo: Trent Campbell/Addison Independent Kids enjoying the train exhibit at the Sheldon Museum.

Everyone is invited to the Sheldon Museum’s annual Holiday Open House to enjoy the elaborate model train layout, carols played on the Sheldon’s 1831 piano, and a Miniature Christmas Tree Raffle. The raffle features 16 creative trees decorated by local artists including: Gayl Braisted, Robin Huestis, Sandy Jackson, Tanya Kiernan, and Lauren Taddeo. The historic Judd-Harris House is festooned with traditional greenery by the Middlebury Garden Club. Admission to the Holiday Open House is by donation.

Saturday, December 7th, 10am-4pm, Sunday, December 8th, 12pm-4pm. For more information or the complete holiday train schedule, call the Henry Sheldon Museum, One Park St., Middlebury, VT., 802-388-2117 or visit www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org.