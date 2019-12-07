Sheldon Museum's Annual Holiday Open House

Henry Sheldon Museum 1 Park Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Everyone is invited to the Sheldon Museum’s annual Holiday Open House to enjoy the elaborate model train layout, carols played on the Sheldon’s 1831 piano, and a Miniature Christmas Tree Raffle. The raffle features 16 creative trees decorated by local artists including: Gayl Braisted, Robin Huestis, Sandy Jackson, Tanya Kiernan, and Lauren Taddeo. The historic Judd-Harris House is festooned with traditional greenery by the Middlebury Garden Club. Admission to the Holiday Open House is by donation.

Saturday, December 7th, 10am-4pm, Sunday, December 8th, 12pm-4pm. For more information or the complete holiday train schedule, call the Henry Sheldon Museum, One Park St., Middlebury, VT., 802-388-2117 or visit www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org.

Henry Sheldon Museum 1 Park Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-388-2117
