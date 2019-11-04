Suny Adirondack Fall 2019 Brochure COVER

This two-day SHRM Essentials of Human Resources course offers a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of human resources roles and responsibilities, including topics such as talent acquisition, learning and development, performance management and employment law. This course provides participants with foundational knowledge and an introduction to behavioral competencies that are essential to business success — which is ideal for individuals new to the human resources profession or seeking strategies to boost their employee management skills. This program is also an excellent refresher for seasoned HR professionals or for those who are PHR/SPHR certified and looking for HRCI continuing professional education credits.