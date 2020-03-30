Sierra Crane Murdoch in Discussion with Bill McKibben

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society 2 Duane Court, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Sierra Crane Murdoch, journalist and author, will read from and discuss her new book, Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country. Bill McKibben, longtime mentor and friend of the author, will act as interlocutor for this discussion featuring Yellow Bird. This event is free and open to the public. Presented by the Vermont Book Shop, CVUUS and Middlebury Showing Up for Racial Justice.

