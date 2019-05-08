SIGNS OF GLENS FALLS WALKING TOUR
Chapman Historical Museum 348 Glen st, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Spring brochure
May 8
Wednesday | 1 to 3pm | Chapman Historical Museum, Glens Falls
Join us as we explore the streets of downtown Glens Falls, seeing signs we probably miss in our day-to-day lives. Ghost signs, neon signs and sidewalk signs — we’ll learn about the history of some of them and the buildings they adorn, as well as the people and techniques used to create them.
Instructor: Jillian Mulder, Chapman Historical Museum
Price: $19
CRN: 20030
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email sunyacc.edu