SIGNS OF GLENS FALLS WALKING TOUR

May 8

Wednesday | 1 to 3pm | Chapman Historical Museum, Glens Falls

Join us as we explore the streets of downtown Glens Falls, seeing signs we probably miss in our day-to-day lives. Ghost signs, neon signs and sidewalk signs — we’ll learn about the history of some of them and the buildings they adorn, as well as the people and techniques used to create them.

Instructor: Jillian Mulder, Chapman Historical Museum

Price: $19

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email sunyacc.edu