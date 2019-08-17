Silent Film Epic 'The Last Command'

Emil Jannings, who won 'Best Actor' at the first-ever Academy Awards for his portrayal of a Czarist general during the Russian Revolution, and Evelyn Brent in 'The Last Command' (1928).

The Last Command,' directed by Josef von Sternberg, tells the sweeping story of a powerful general in Czarist Russia (Emil Jannings) forced to flee his homeland during the Bolshevik Revolution. He emigrates to America, where he is reduced to living in poverty.

Finding work as an extra at a Hollywood studio, the former general lands the part of a commanding officer in a movie about the Revolution, causing flashbacks to his traumatic experiences. The conflict leads to a spectacular climax and a towering performance that earned Jannings 'Best Actor' honors.

'The Last Command' is one of early Hollywood's most creative and challenging looks at the global conflicts that contributed to World War I.

The film also stars a young William Powell as a Hollywood movie director who crosses paths with the general during the Revolution, and 1920s starlet Evelyn Brent as a seductive Russian revolutionary.

Rapsis, the accompanist, will create the film's score live as the movie is shown by improvising music based on original melodies created beforehand.

Admission is free, with donations accepted to support the movie series run by the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium. For more information, call (802) 228-3238. For more info on the music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.