Silent Film Series: "The Beloved Rogue" (1926) Starring John Barrymore

A vintage poster from 'The Beloved Rogue' (1926), a swashbuckling adventure starring John Barrymore

Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which hosts another season of vintage cinema with live music in the historic facility.

Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films. In accompanying films live, Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of the full orchestra. He improvises the music in real time, as the movie is shown.

'The Beloved Rogue' (1926) starring John Barrymore. Epic costume adventure based on the life of 15th century French poet François Villon. Wrongly banished from the Royal Court and sentenced to death, can the patriotic poet save France from an evil plot and while he's at it, win the hand of his noble beloved? Screening sponsored by Donald and Dolores Furnari, Sally Wood, Edward Loedding and Dorothy Leysath, and Connie Kenna.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit the Town Hall's ongoing restoration.Over the years, silent film donations have helped support projects including handicapped access to the 19th century building; renovating the bathrooms; and restoring the structure's original slate roof.