Silent Film Series: Faust (1926), Starring Emil Jannings

A scene from F.W. Murnau's creepy silent film version of 'Faust' (1926), to be shown with live music for Halloween at the Brandon Town Hall Theater.

Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which hosts another season of vintage cinema with live music in the historic facility.

Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films. In accompanying films live, Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of the full orchestra. He improvises the music in real time, as the movie is shown.

'Faust' (1926), directed by F.W. Murnau. Emil Jannings stars in this terrifying version of the classic tale. A visual tour de force, full of creepy characters and frightening images. Our annual 'Chiller Theatre' presentation for Halloween! Screening sponsored by Jan Coolidge and Nancy and Gary Meffe.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit the Town Hall's ongoing restoration. Over the years, silent film donations have helped support projects including handicapped access to the 19th century building; renovating the bathrooms; and restoring the structure's original slate roof.