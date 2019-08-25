High Peaks Hospice Nappy Marcotte, as a hospice patient in 2016, now gives back to the community through a Knights of Columbus fundraiser to benefit High Peaks Hospice.

Knights of Columbus chapters throughout the North Country are partnering with High Peaks Hospice to organize the first annual Silent ‘Knight’ Auction. The fundraiser will take place at the Port Henry Knights of Columbus Hall, 4253 Main Street, Port Henry, from 9:00am – 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 25th.

The idea of holding a silent auction was initiated by Napoleon ‘Nappy’ Marcotte, a former High Peaks Hospice patient and member of the Port Henry K of C. Nappy was admitted to hospice in 2016. His condition improved while under the compassionate care of hospice staff, and he ‘graduated’ earlier this year. Now, he wants to “give back” and share his story, so people will know what hospice is all about. As Nappy puts it, “Hospice comes in and cheers you up. They lift your spirits, bring you hope. You know someone actually cares. I’d welcome them back in my home anytime. I wouldn’t hesitate.” Nappy shares his life journey and how it led him to hospice in a candid and emotional documentary video titled, “Love for Always: A Hospice Story.” This, and more about High Peaks Hospice can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz5wLk1IFBGG121NnVeNfew .

Funds raised at the Silent ‘Knight’ Auction will benefit High Peaks Hospice to enhance and expand services to North Country patients and their families. With auction items donated from many local and regional businesses including the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, Asgaard Farm, Ausable Chasm, Bub’s Pizza, Craigwood Golf Club, Dacy Meadow Farm, Dartbrook Rustic Goods, Depot Theatre, Erin Hall Studio, Fogarty's B & B, Griffith Energy, Inner Quest Yoga, Ledge Hill Studio, North Country Creamery, Pendragon Theatre, Raquette Lake Navigation, Saranac Inn Golf and Country Club, Temple of Tools, The Nest, The Wild Center, and The Wood Carte, this promises to be a great community event.