Silent "Knight" Auction
All proceeds benefit High Peaks Hospice!
Knights of Columbus Hall 3245 Main Street, Port Henry, New York 12974
The Knights of Columbus North Country Councils invite you to attend and participate in the first annual Silent "Knight" Auction, with proceeds to benefit High Peaks Hospice.
Volunteers Needed! Donations Accepted!
- New and ‘like new’ retail items
- Gift Baskets
- Gift Certificates to restaurants, hotels and shops
- Gift Certificates for lawn care and snow removal
- Antiques
High Peaks Hospice provides end of life care that listens with respect, cares with compassion, supports with choice, and comforts with understanding wherever you call home.
For more information, call 518-891-0606 or visit our website at www.highpeakshospice.org.