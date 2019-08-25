HPHPC12017 Flyer for the Knights of Columbus Silent "Knight" Auction to benefit High Peaks Hospice

The Knights of Columbus North Country Councils invite you to attend and participate in the first annual Silent "Knight" Auction, with proceeds to benefit High Peaks Hospice.

Volunteers Needed! Donations Accepted!

New and ‘like new’ retail items

Gift Baskets

Gift Certificates to restaurants, hotels and shops

Gift Certificates for lawn care and snow removal

Antiques

High Peaks Hospice provides end of life care that listens with respect, cares with compassion, supports with choice, and comforts with understanding wherever you call home.

For more information, call 518-891-0606 or visit our website at www.highpeakshospice.org.