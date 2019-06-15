Silent Movie Showing: "Chicago" (1927)

A poster from "Chicago", 1927

Phyllis Havar stars in the original big screen adaptation of the notorious Jazz Age tabloid scandal. Free Will Offering. Sponsored by Nancy & Gary Meffe. More info: jeffrapsis@gmail.com

It's the ninth year of the town hall's popular silent film series, which gives residents and visitors a chance to see great movies from the pioneering days of cinema as they were meant to be shown—on the big screen, with an audience, and accompanied by live music.Screenings are held once a month on Saturday nights starting in May and running through October. Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit the Town Hall's ongoing restoration.

Over the years, silent film donations have helped support projects including handicapped access to the 19th century building; renovating the bathrooms; and restoring the structure's original slate roof.

Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.In accompanying films live, Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of the full orchestra. He improvises the music in real time, as the movie is shown.