Silver Bay Winter Program: Free Fitness Center Open Hours

The Fitness Center is free to all, for the winter months, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. through February. No membership required.

Stay active during the long, cold winter by taking advantage of our wonderful fitness center! Use a wide variety of weight machines, treadmills, ellipticals, and exercise bikes. Silver Bay staff will be present to assist with the fitness machines if necessary.