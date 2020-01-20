Silver Bay Winter Program: Free Fitness Center Open Hours

Silver Bay YMCA 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, New York 12874

The Fitness Center is free to all, for the winter months, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. through February. No membership required.

Stay active during the long, cold winter by taking advantage of our wonderful fitness center! Use a wide variety of weight machines, treadmills, ellipticals, and exercise bikes. Silver Bay staff will be present to assist with the fitness machines if necessary.

Info

Silver Bay YMCA 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, New York 12874 View Map
Community Events, Health & Fitness Events
518-543-6537
