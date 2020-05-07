The Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center

Libby's Bakery Cafe Restaurant 92 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Join the Adirondack Torch Club on Thursday, May 7 at 5 pm, for dinner and a talk by Stephanie Waggoner on “The Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center” at Libby's Bakery Cafe in Ticonderoga. The public is welcome if we have room. For reservations, email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 6. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. See more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/3667094269969211/

Libby's Bakery Cafe Restaurant 92 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
