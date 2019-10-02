Silversmith: Design and Fabrication

October 2 to November 6

Wednesdays | 6 to 9pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Would you like to learn the basic skills necessary to design and fabricate original functional or non-functional jewelry and sculpture in metal? This class will provide you with skills and techniques including piercing, laminating and soldering, texture and embossing, bezel making and stone setting. Students will have the opportunity to create either earrings, a ring, pendant, bracelet or a sculptural piece. Students of all levels are welcome, and all the necessary tools will be provided.

Instructor: Matthew Balint, Silver Parrot

Price: $119 (Course price includes a $40 materials fee.)

CRN: 10113