Singing for Suffrage

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

A theatrical folk music program produced and performed by Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, telling the story of women's suffrage through song. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door, free for youth 12 and under. For tickets and more info: tannerypondcenter.org or (518) 251-2505 x128 

This concert is made possible with funds from the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation and the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
