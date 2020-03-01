Singing for Suffrage with Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Presented by Tannery Pond Center. A theatrical folk music program produced and performed by Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, telling the story of women’s suffrage through song - from the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls in 1848 to the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution in 1920. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org

