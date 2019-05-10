Sitar, Tabla Master Ustad Shafaat Khan to perform at Arts Center

Ustad Shafaat Khan

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will present world-renowned Indian classical musician Ustad Shafaat Khan on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under and are available at the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org.

The concert will feature Shafaat Khan on sitar and vocal tabla, with guest artists Coco Bastien on vocals and guitar, and Marco Mizzoni on tabla. Shafaat Khan has performed worldwide at concert halls, music festivals, and universities all over India, America, Europe, China, Russia, and Japan. Recently, he performed with Stevie Wonder at one of the biggest festivals in the US, The Bonnaroo Festival. In the past, he's shared a television concert with Ray Charles in Germany, and some of his CDs have been produced by Dr. Deepak Chopra. In the rich history of Indian classical music, Shafaat Khan has distinguished himself by being the first known artist to have attained simultaneous excellence in performing sitar, surbahar, and tabla. More can be found at http://www.musicalbeats.net/.

Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available. The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake.