Six Board Box with Larry Benjamin. #1489-0624. 2 days. June 24&25.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Six Board Box
In this class students will make a reproduction of a traditional 6 board box using a combination of machine and hand tools. Students will prepare the wooden components of the box that will be completed with hand-made metal components from the blacksmithing class offered by Nick Downing at AFS on June 26-30. Box dimensions are 14" deep, 16" tall and 24" wide.
Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170 Materials fee $40.