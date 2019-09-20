Sixteenth Annual Seminar on the American Revolution
Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Fort Ticonderoga hosts the Sixteenth Annual Fort Ticonderoga Seminar on the American Revolution on September 20-22, 2019, in the Mars Education Center. This seminar focuses on the military, political, and social history of the American War for Independence. Over 120 participants—people with a deep interest in the American Revolution—join us each year for this weekend seminar. Leading authorities and new scholars on the period share their latest research in a series of presentations. The seminar provides participants with an opportunity to listen to and interact with the presenters in an informal, relaxed atmosphere. Participation is limited and is by pre-registration only.
Member Adult: $145.00
General Public: $165.00
Honorary Lieutenant Colonel: $250.00
Honorary Colonel: $500.00
Honorary Brigadier General: $750.00
**Advanced Reservations Required