Community, Work and Independence Inc. and the Tri-County United Way are coming together with other local agencies to host the Sixth Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive to benefit food pantries in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga Counties. This event is a kick-off to the holiday season when many people are looking for ways to give back to their communities and when many people are feeling the pressure of wanting to prepare a holiday meal for their family.

The food drive will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 9am to 7pm and Saturday, November 2nd, from 8am to 4pm at the Upper Glen Street Price Chopper/Market 32 store in Queensbury, NY. The community is encouraged to drop off non-perishable and non-breakable food items at any one of the 65+ businesses in the tri-county area who are sponsoring a food collection site prior to the event or at the CWI bus that will be located at the Price Chopper/Market 32 parking lot during the event hours on November 1-2. For more information and a complete list of participating pantries and food collection sites, visit www.cwinc.org or www.tricountyunitedway.org.