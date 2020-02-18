Join us for Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer ™ at the Herb Brooks Arena in the Lake Placid Olympic Center for a Frozen 5k and additional opportunities! Participate and Fundraise:

1) Register for $25 and receive a Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer™ t-shirt.

2) Raise funds by asking your network to donate. Set a goal to earn incentives and rewards* through your philanthropy.

3) Celebrate with us on February 18, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Olympic Oval for a Frozen 5k and honor those you love affected by cancer.

*additional opportunities for fundraisers include a Meet & Greet with Scott Hamilton and a chance for one of three spots in the Ice Show on February 18th at the Herb Brooks Arena. See your Resource Center for more information on these incentives. Support a Participant by Donating By donating to a Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer™ participant's fundraising goal, you are not only supporting them but providing crucial funding for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Adirondack Health Foundation.

A portion of the net proceeds from this event will stay local and support our Charity of Choice, Adirondack Health Foundation!

We honor a mission of excellence, healing and compassion close to home that goes back more than a century and goes forward just as far.