Ski Bowl Citizens Races

Gore Mountain Citizens Races at the North Creek Ski Bowl - illustration of cross-country skiers on a snowy slope with trees and a starry sky. Tuesday Nights, January 14 through February 18.

Community Cross-Country/Snowshoe Race Series & Twilight Fun at the Nordic Center!

WHAT IT IS:

A community race series at the North Creek Ski Bowl- come for one week, or join all of them! All races are held on our professionally groomed stadium course under the lights! Start 2020 with some extra fun and fitness. The Citizens Races end up becoming a bit of a club- you'll be making some new friends and adding to your on-snow time each week! A special thanks to our sponsors Basil & Wick's, barVino, becks TAVERN, and Cobble Creek Farm for contributing gift certificates, locally crafted goods, and other prizes to the upcoming races!

WHEN IT IS:

Tuesdays, January 14-February 18

5:30-5:50pm: Registration and bib pickup (please arrive no later than 5:40pm)

6pm: All races begin (Mass start) in the stadium area

7:30pm or Earlier: Weekly Awards

FEES:

FREE for season passholders and ticketed guests. $12 registration fee for all others includes trail pass if needed. All racers must have Nordic access with either a trail pass or season pass attached to their person.

RESULTS & PRIZES:

Raffle Drawing- Each week, everyone who races is entered into a drawing for fun prizes including gift certificates from our generous sponsors, cold-weather gear and accessories, locally crafted goodies, and more!

We will keep your time recorded each week you participate, but this is just for you to keep track of your own progress! Every week you show up, you earn an extra "chance" into the grand raffle happening February 18 (you must be present to win).

Participants who join all races will be in the running for a "Best Turnout" prize, also awarded raffle-style on February 18.

OUR SPONSORS:

barVino - barVino invites you to enjoy small plates and big wines at their intimate location on Main Street, North Creek. Call for reservations to dine at their beautiful farmhouse community table or at their bar, or enjoy cocktails and a delicious snack menu in their cozy new lounge area.

Basil & Wick's- North Creek's original apres-ski stop! You'll know you're in an authentic ski town upon a visit to Basil's- excellent bar, daily specials, and a long menu of delicious dinners.

becks TAVERN- Come enjoy German-American fare and plan on getting yurty! A lively entertainment schedule, friendly tavern, yurt bar, and unique menu, along with Gore Mountain Lodge accommodations on site- all located at the base of Gore Mountain.

Cobble Creek Farm- You don't have to wait until the growing season to enjoy a true taste of North Creek. Goodies grown from the farm's bounty such as organic eggs, syrups/sauces, and baked goods are awarded weekly.

January 14 & February 18 race nights are included in the Dion WMAC Showshoe Series!

Equipment Options: Classic Ski, Skate Ski, or Snowshoe

Race Distance Options: (You know what's great about this series? If you change your mind at the end of a loop and either want to cut your racing short or go for more, no problem!)

1.2 kilometers (1 loop)

2.4 kilometers (2 loops)

3.6 kilometers (3 loops)

4.8 kilometers (4 loops)