Ski Movie Screening: "The Collective"

Sponsored by Faction Skis, The Long View Lodge, and the Town of Long Lake Come out to the Long View Lodge for a screening of Faction Skis new movie "The Collective", featuring Faction sponsored riders Alex Hall, Antti Ollila, Sarah Hoefflin, and many more. Two screenings of the movie, 6pm and 8pm. For more information call 518-624-3077. Free admission.

Come and check it out on the big screen, and share a night to remember with our collective. See the website for more info about the movie: https://us.factionskis.com/pages/thecollectivefilm