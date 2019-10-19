Sleepers Awake!: The Music of J. S. Bach
Presented by Capital City Concerts
St. Augustine's Church 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602
Poster for "Sleepers Awake!"
Capital City Concerts (CCC) presents "Sleepers Awake" on Saturday October 19 at 7:30PM at Saint Augustine Church in Montpelier and on Sunday October 20 at 3PM at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Burlington. On the heels of last season's two sold-out Magnificat concerts, the music of J.S. Bach returns with a performance of "Sleepers Awake!” (“Wachet Auf”), the most beloved of Bach's cantatas. World-class singer soloists, chorus, and a professional orchestra will be directed by Richard Riley. Violinist Laurie Smukler will be the soloist in Bach's resplendent Violin Concerto in A minor.
For more information and to order tickets visit www.capitalcityconcerts.org. Individual are $15-$25 and subscription tickets are $80 for four concerts. Save $5 per ticket. Tickets also available at Bear Pond Books, Montpelier. (Check or cash only-in person)