Sleepers Awake!: The Music of J. S. Bach

Poster for "Sleepers Awake!"

Capital City Concerts (CCC) presents "Sleepers Awake" on Saturday October 19 at 7:30PM at Saint Augustine Church in Montpelier and on Sunday October 20 at 3PM at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Burlington. On the heels of last season's two sold-out Magnificat concerts, the music of J.S. Bach returns with a performance of "Sleepers Awake!” (“Wachet Auf”), the most beloved of Bach's cantatas. World-class singer soloists, chorus, and a professional orchestra will be directed by Richard Riley. Violinist Laurie Smukler will be the soloist in Bach's resplendent Violin Concerto in A minor.

For more information and to order tickets visit www.capitalcityconcerts.org. Individual are $15-$25 and subscription tickets are $80 for four concerts. Save $5 per ticket. Tickets also available at Bear Pond Books, Montpelier. (Check or cash only-in person)