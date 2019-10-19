Slide Show: "Cliff Haven and the Catholic Summer School of America, 1896-1941"

Presented by Roger Black, a Local Historian

Trinity Episcopal Church 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

On Saturday, October 19, at 8:00 p.m at Trinity Episcopal Church in Plattsburgh, Roger Black, a local historian, will give a slide show on "Cliff Haven and the Catholic Summer School of America, 1896-1941."  Sponsored by the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, Mr. Black's talk is free and open to the public.

Trinity Episcopal Church 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
