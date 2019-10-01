SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Catalog

October 1 to 15, 2019

Tuesdays | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

This course will target the modern, convenient format of smartphone photography. Learn to create mindful and exciting images with your smartphone using a variety of angles and attachable lenses. As the class progresses, edit images though different applications. The use of editing apps will tie into this program, allowing students to learn how to color correct, adjust settings, make touch ups, sharpen or blur portions of the image and create different moods. Learn how to use social media apps like Instagram though editing, hashtags and experimenting with filters to create different moods and tones. You’ll also learn how to talk about your work and give critiques.

Participants must bring their own smartphones to use in class.

Instructor: Briana Casey

Price: $32

CRN: 10096