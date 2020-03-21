Snake Mountain Bluegrass at Brandon Music

Snake Mountain Bluegrass Band

Brandon Music welcomes Snake Mountain Bluegrass to Brandon Music on March 21st at 7:30pm. This fun and energetic group is extremely popular and always well received.

Whether you enjoy traditional bluegrass or a more eclectic flavor, Snake Mountain’s “toe tapping tunes combine the best of modern and traditional bluegrass” according to Seven Days, with harmonies and songs that vary in tempo from “breakdown” to ballad. They are known for their vocal, instrumental and original songwriting talents, plus a great sense of humor and on-stage banter.

Retired Middlebury College professor Gregg Humphrey and soon to change focus, Middlebury construction company owner Mike Connor formed Snake Mountain Bluegrass about 30 years ago. At the time, both Humphrey (guitar and vocals) and Connor (banjo and vocals) were living near Snake Mountain, and someone asked them what style of bluegrass they played. “Snake Mountain bluegrass,” was their immediate response, and the name has been theirs ever since. They are joined by Earle Provin and Jacob Blumberg. This popular group always puts on an authentic show for everyone.

Concert begins at 7:30pm. Concert tickets are $20. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. Venue is BYOB. Call (802) 247-4295 or e-mail info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for more information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Rd. Brandon, VT 05733 www.brandon-music.net