Sneak "Peaks" Party for the Lake Placid Film Festival

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946

Come join us in the kickoff event for the Lake Placid Film Festival. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm enjoy Cocktails & Movie Chatter and a silent auction with local favorite Mike Saulpaugh well known for his diverse musical repertoire and virtuosity. From 6:00pm enjoy all the trailers for the films being shown during the upcoming Lake Placid Film Festival. Cash bar. No cover. More information at https://lakeplacidfilmfestival.org

Info

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Film & Movie Events
585-734-9027
