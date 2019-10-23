Sneak "Peaks" Party for the Lake Placid Film Festival

Come join us in the kickoff event for the Lake Placid Film Festival. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm enjoy Cocktails & Movie Chatter and a silent auction with local favorite Mike Saulpaugh well known for his diverse musical repertoire and virtuosity. From 6:00pm enjoy all the trailers for the films being shown during the upcoming Lake Placid Film Festival. Cash bar. No cover. More information at https://lakeplacidfilmfestival.org