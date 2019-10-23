Sneak "Peaks" Party for the Lake Placid Film Festival
High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Come join us in the kickoff event for the Lake Placid Film Festival. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm enjoy Cocktails & Movie Chatter and a silent auction with local favorite Mike Saulpaugh well known for his diverse musical repertoire and virtuosity. From 6:00pm enjoy all the trailers for the films being shown during the upcoming Lake Placid Film Festival. Cash bar. No cover. More information at https://lakeplacidfilmfestival.org