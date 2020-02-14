Snocade

Indian Lake Route 28, Indian Lake, New York 12842

Snocade is a week long winter festival full of indoor and outdoor events for the whole family. Kick the week off with a torch light parade and fireworks, enjoy different craft events at the Indian Lake Library, or hit the trails with our snowmobile club with a few different snowmobile events. Close your evenings with various films and live events at the Indian Lake theater. For a full list of events and updates like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Snocade/

518-648-5828
