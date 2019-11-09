The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will be sponsoring a New York State Certified Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, November 9th at the Town Office on 151 Banker Road. It will be from 8am-4:30pm. Participants are asked to bring their lunch.

New York State Law requires that any youth between the ages of 10 and 18 must first complete its Safety Training Course in order to operate a snowmobile on any property other than their parents' or guardians'. The Town sponsored course is open to any Clinton County Youth between 10 and 18, who wishes to complete the course and receive a Safety Certificate. There is no fee for this course.

Anyone wishing to take the course is asked to register with the Parks & Recreation Office prior to November 6th. Space is limited to 20 participants. To register, call (518) 562-6860 any weekday between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.