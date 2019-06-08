Soap Swirl and Design with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1378-0608. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Soap Swirl and Design

Do you love the different designs you see in handmade soap? Then come to this advanced workshop and learn various swirling techniques that will take your plain bar of soap to the next level. We will learn the hanger swirl, drop swirl and the "in the pot" swirl. We may even do a layering technique if time permits! You will go home with a minimum of 10 bars of soap and after the 4-week curing process they will be ready for use or gifting.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $20.

NOTE: A basic knowledge of soap making is needed for this class.