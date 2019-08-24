Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church

to Google Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00

Richmond Round Church 29 Round Church Road, Richmond, Vermont 05477

The historic Round Church in Richmond is one of the best places in the region to hear choral music and that’s why Social Band alights there once a summer to make music, revel in some poetry and encourage everyone to sing along. Please share an hour with us as we pay homage to summer and this wonderful building with songs old and new on Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 pm at Old Round Church in Richmond, Vermont.

Advance Discount Price Tickets Available until Day of Concert

To buy tickets online go to: https://doodle.com/poll/hzein8mrz9egazar

Info

Richmond Round Church 29 Round Church Road, Richmond, Vermont 05477 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
802-355-4216
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church - 2019-08-24 19:30:00