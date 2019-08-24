Social Band Sings at the Richmond Round Church

Richmond Round Church Richmond Round Church

The historic Round Church in Richmond is one of the best places in the region to hear choral music and that’s why Social Band alights there once a summer to make music, revel in some poetry and encourage everyone to sing along. Please share an hour with us as we pay homage to summer and this wonderful building with songs old and new on Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 pm at Old Round Church in Richmond, Vermont.

Advance Discount Price Tickets Available until Day of Concert

To buy tickets online go to: https://doodle.com/poll/hzein8mrz9egazar