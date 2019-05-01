Workshop: "Social Security Made Easy"

The Caldwell-Lake George Library will be hosting "Social Security Made Easy" to be presented by John Kalil of Retirement Solutions, LLC at 6pm on May 1st. Sign up today for this very informative workshop that will cover the following topics: When should you collect benefits, learn all about the NEW Social Security rules and find out how you can avoid critical filing errors. Please join us for an exciting program designed to help pre-retirees make more informed retirement decisions. This program is Free, but seating is limited. Advanced registration is required. Contact the library @ 518-668-2528 to reserve your space.