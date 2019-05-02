Soil Health on Market Farms Workshop

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Workshop Flyer

Join us at SUNY Adirondack for an introduction to market farming practices and tools with a focus on soil health to protect natural resources while improving farm production. In addition to market farming practices, there will be a tool demonstration to learn about techniques that will benefit the soil and the overall farm efficiency. As part of a Lake Champlain Basin Program grant awarded to the District, a demonstration market farm plot will be installed at the college where the workshop will be held. Join us to learn the methods that have lead to the success of Pleasant Valley Farm and their very productive soil.