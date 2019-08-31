Soldiers Atop Mount Independence
Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
Reenactor soldiers firing cannon at Mount Independence
Reenactors honor the 1776-1777 history of Mount Independence during this living history weekend. Saturday’s popular interactive Baldwin Trail Walkabout features experts at trail stations bringing the site’s history to life. Follow soldiers on a woods skirmish, annual reading of Declaration of Independence on Sunday, camp life and skill demonstrations, and activities for all ages. Illustrated talks both days. Call (802) 948-2000 for details. Last year's event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6JIfgqqPFg&feature=youtu.be
SAT 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM, SUN 9:30 AM -3:30 PM * $6