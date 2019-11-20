Song Circle and Jam Session

Godnick Adult Center 1 Deer Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners. Fiddlers especially welcome. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are appreciated. For further information, call Jack Crowther at 775-1182 or visit the Wild Woods Music Co-op website at www.wildwoodsmusic.org.

