Sonic Preservation of the Berlin Wall
Presented by Pamela Jordan of the Netherlands’ HEAD-Genuit-Foundation
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Pamela Jordan of the Netherlands’ HEAD-Genuit-Foundation analyzes the Berlin Wall as a sonic infrastructural space. Propaganda broadcasts, guard dogs, gunfire, and sirens were violent, auditory markers along the barrier. The patent differences in the two sides’ soundscapes coerced silence on the East, actively demarcating a territory of surveillance and hostile control. Free
Mahaney Arts Center, Room 125