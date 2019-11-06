Sonic Preservation of the Berlin Wall

Presented by Pamela Jordan of the Netherlands’ HEAD-Genuit-Foundation

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Pamela Jordan of the Netherlands’ HEAD-Genuit-Foundation analyzes the Berlin Wall as a sonic infrastructural space. Propaganda broadcasts, guard dogs, gunfire, and sirens were violent, auditory markers along the barrier. The patent differences in the two sides’ soundscapes coerced silence on the East, actively demarcating a territory of surveillance and hostile control. Free

