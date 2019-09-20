Sophie Shao and Friends

Our 100th anniversary season opens with a perennial Middlebury favorite, cellist Sophie Shao. Applauded by the New York Times for her "eloquent, powerful" interpretations, Shao has a gift for assembling impromptu chamber ensembles that are brimming with passion and talent. This season, she's joined by violinists Jennifer Frautschi and Zachary DePue, violists Paul Neubauer and Che-Yen Chen, and cellist Fred Sherry for a program including Brahms's Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major and Schoenberg's Verklärte Nacht. A Nelson Fund event.

