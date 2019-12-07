Soup Social and Holiday Sing

Bring your favorite soup, chowder, or chili to share with friends of the Arts Center. Desserts and dipping breads are also welcomed! Enjoy great food, family fun, and festive holiday music. The event is free and everyone is invited. For additional information, please contact christine@adirondackarts.org or call the Arts Center at 518-352-7715.

Also join us at 7 p.m. for the drawing of our Game of Chance Raffle.

Winners need not be present to win. Only 500 tickets available. Net proceeds benefit the Arts Center's general operations. Call the Arts Center at 518-352-7715 for more information.