The fourth annual Southern Adirondack Local Food & Craft Beverage Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' Market will be held Friday, June 21st from 3-6 p.m. Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., in partnership with the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, will be offering samplings of locally grown and prepared foods by area restaurants and farms to complement tastings of wine, beer and spirits.

This festival showcases our local restaurants, farms, processors and craft beverage producers.The market will be selling fresh produce, maple products, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, local honey, organically grown vegetables and herbs; organically raised chicken, turkey and eggs; non-GMO heritage bred pork, grass fed beef, organic breads; homemade fudge, fruit preserves, plants, wine, beer, spirits: all natural soaps, healing lotions and cosmetics; handcrafted jewelry, rustic furniture, handcrafted soy candles and so much more... Enjoy a free cup of coffee, win $20 in Farmers' Market Bucks and listen to the sounds of Mac Petrequin in the gazebo. So come by for the tastings, visit with our farms and processors and support local agriculture.