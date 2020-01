Spaghetti Dinner – Everyone Welcome!

St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus Council 7273 will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, February 15th at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center. Regular & gluten-free spaghetti, salad, bread and a delicious dessert. Served from 4:30 to 6:30 PM for only $9 per person, $4.00 for children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under. Take-outs are available. Proceeds benefit local programs serving youth and people in need.