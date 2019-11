St. Alexander’s Church and Knights of Columbus Council 6067 are hosting a homemade Spaghetti Dinner with meatballs, salad, garlic bread and assorted drinks Saturday December 7th from 4 to 7 pm at St Alexander’s church hall. Donations are $9 for adults, $5 for 5 to 12 and under 5 is free. All donations support the Knights of Columbus charities.