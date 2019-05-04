Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for the Family of Zander LaDuke

× Expand Contact 518-645-6944 if you would like to donate or have more questions in regards to the event. Spaghetti Dinner for the Family of Zander LaDuke on May 4th at the VFW Post starting at 11 AM. Tickets are 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children; children under the age of five years of age are free. There will be live music, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, and a bake sale!

On December 23rd, 2018 we mourn the unexpected loss of such a sweet, intelligent, young soul - Zander Shawn LaDuke. Zander attended Beekmantown High School and was in the new visions program through CVES/ CVPH. He also attended Upward Bound throughout his high school career. Before passing away Zander was accepted into his first pick college; the University of New England for their pharmacy program. At the young age of 17, he had already accomplished more than his family could hope for. Considering the circumstances of this tragic loss the family can no longer return to their family home. They are hoping to tear down and rebuild on the same property. With that being said, we are holding this benefit in the hopes to help them financially for the rebuild and give them a chance to start fresh. We can not thank the community enough for all the love and support.