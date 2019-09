Flyer for the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad Spaghetti Dinner

Join us at Burleigh's Luncheonette in Ticonderoga for a Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner with tossed salad and dessert for only $10. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad.

Donations by: Burleigh's Luncheonette and Gunnison Orchards